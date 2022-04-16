4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $354,900

One story brick/stone home with so much character. Modern floor plan, energy efficient with double pane Low-E Argon gas windows, tankless water heater, hardwood flooring, granite counter-tops, crown molding, stainless appliances, gas fireplace in living room and coffered ceilings in formal dining room. Large, fenced-in backyard with fire pit. Many upgrade include 5 inch hardwood floors, large crown molding, spray foam insulation, mostly floored attic and many others. This is a very cost efficient 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths and is move-in ready!