Beautiful 4BR 2.5 BTH, 2519 square feet, 3 car garage, built in 2020. This is a beautiful bricked, crow's feet architecture, room for extra parking. Large backyard, firepit, Rainbird sprinkler system. Lot backs up to Forever Wild Trail. Covered back deck with grilling area. Extra-large Master bedroom. Walk-n closet with private water closet. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Incased glass walk-n shower, with separate tub. Half bath just off mudroom/laundry. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinetry with rustic gray craftsman hood over gas cooktop, extra-large eat-n bar that seats 3. Butler's pantry just off kitchen, private pantry.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,000
