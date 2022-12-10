 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,000

Beautiful 4BR 2.5 BTH, 2519 square feet, 3 car garage, built in 2020. This is a beautiful bricked, crow's feet architecture, room for extra parking. Large backyard, firepit, Rainbird sprinkler system. Lot backs up to Forever Wild Trail. Covered back deck with grilling area. Extra-large Master bedroom. Walk-n closet with private water closet. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Incased glass walk-n shower, with separate tub. Half bath just off mudroom/laundry. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinetry with rustic gray craftsman hood over gas cooktop, extra-large eat-n bar that seats 3. Butler's pantry just off kitchen, private pantry.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert