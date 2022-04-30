 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,900

Lake Front on Cotton Ridge!!! Beautiful 4 bdrm 3 bath home in Hidden Lake subdivision with open floor plan, split bdrms and gorgeous view!! Home has large master bdrm and bath with his and her sinks and separate tile shower and separate tub. Kitchen is open to living area and has granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Come see the wonderful view on this home today.

