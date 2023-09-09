This contemporary ranch style exterior home is a beautiful, elegant and spacious four bedroom, 2 bath living space with plenty of room for any family. It is just minutes from Walmart Super Center South and just miles from Wiregrass Commons Mall and the many shopping venues; there are many amenities that surround it. The front and back yard are just the right fit with exquisite landscaping that brings comfort to the family. That cozy warm summer feeling that this home gives is going to be great for its next home owner. Roof is solid and HVAC operable as it was built in 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He was having a great fall camp. Doing a great job on special teams, made a lot of progress as a receiver so we’d love to get him back.”
“I had players crying,” first-year Barbour County coach Derrick Levett said in a phone interview.
The sport of tennis has long been a part of the lives of Dothan's Amy and Brad Brown.
A 100-year-old African tortoise named Biscuit has been reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal, according to the Parish of A…
Though it was a rough day on Tuesday, Floyd feels the Eagles can go nowhere but up.