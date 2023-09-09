This contemporary ranch style exterior home is a beautiful, elegant and spacious four bedroom, 2 bath living space with plenty of room for any family. It is just minutes from Walmart Super Center South and just miles from Wiregrass Commons Mall and the many shopping venues; there are many amenities that surround it. The front and back yard are just the right fit with exquisite landscaping that brings comfort to the family. That cozy warm summer feeling that this home gives is going to be great for its next home owner. Roof is solid and HVAC operable as it was built in 2021.