4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,900

Beautifully landscaped property that is move in ready! The home features 4br with 4 full baths and too many amenities to list. Just to name a few, this home has new windows with plantation shutters, bonus room/office/play room, open floor plan and tons of storage. The kitchen has double ovens, granite countertops, an island and tons of cabinet space. Brand new deck on the back and beautiful front porch with a stunning tongue and groove stained ceiling. This home is a must see!

