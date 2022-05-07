SS Appliances with gas cooktop (buyer responsible for refrigerator) - Granite Countertops - Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors, Ceramic Tile, Carpet - Gas Fireplace - 2 Community Pools; Savannah F plan, lot 76.Buyer/or Buyer's Agent to satisfy self to any & all pertinent information
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $362,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Law enforcement officials are looking for clues to narrow the search area for the Alabama corrections officer who has been charged with helpin…
The Dothan City Commission revoked the business and alcohol licenses for a local bar that had been the subject of complaints by nearby residents.
The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. Meanwhile, the manhunt for Vicky White and the inmate, Casey White, moves into its ...
HEADLAND – Like most successful coaches, Bubber Birdsong and Gene Dews would rather the story not be focused on them as their Headland basebal…
An Alabama sheriff said Wednesday that a jail official visited a murder suspect in prison before helping him escape last week and that her act…
A Dothan man is facing several sex-related charges following an incident at a local motel on Saturday, according to Dothan police.
After three seasons as boys head basketball coach at Houston Academy, including one of the school’s most successful years in its history, Scot…
Southeast Health in Dothan slightly restricted visitations effective Tuesday due to an increase in the community transmission rate for COVID-1…
OZARK—An investigation into an officer-related fatal shooting late Monday afternoon in Dale County has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enf…
Nicole Holland and Stuart Alson were married April 9, 2022 at The Las Vegas Country Club in Las Vegas, NV. The bride is the daughter of Lav…