4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $363,000

Beautiful 4Bdrm, 2.5 BA that is totally updated with new Epoxy Floors w/Japanese Shou Sugi Ban Custom Steps, New paint thru out, H&C in 2021 Kitchen floors Porcelain Tile and large kitchen Screened back Porch, master suite/bath updated, Beautiful colors thru out. You must see this home. Immaculate in every way. This S/D is near everything. Double garage, Brick Exterior. Corner lot, Built by an Architect and then owners updated in a modern style. Walk in closets, W-I Pantry, Roof 2014.