4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $363,940

New Construction! Will be finished before end of 2022! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has brick and stone exterior, 2349 sq. ft. and sets on a .36 Acre lot. Willow Point Subdivision is just off S. Brannon Stand room on the NW side of Dothan- Great Location! Open Floor plan, Rinnai Hot Water system Duel Fuel Stove, all the custom features you would expect!