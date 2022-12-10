 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $363,940

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $363,940

New Construction! Will be finished before end of 2022! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has brick and stone exterior, 2349 sq. ft. and sets on a .36 Acre lot. Willow Point Subdivision is just off S. Brannon Stand room on the NW side of Dothan- Great Location! Open Floor plan, Rinnai Hot Water system Duel Fuel Stove, all the custom features you would expect!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert