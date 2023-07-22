Stunning 4 BR 2.5 bath with bonus room in Rehobeth school district. This lovely home is situated directly across from the neighborhood pool! Walk into massive cathedral ceilings with gas fireplace in the living room. Kitchen features breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master with trey ceilings. Master bath features double vanities with granite countertops, sep shower and soaking tub. One of the larger lots with painted wooden privacy fence, covered porch and separate pad for additional entertaining area.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $364,900
