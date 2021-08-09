4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $364,900

Immaculate home in Westbrook Subdivision-West Dothan! Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with SALTWATER POOL (New 2020). Formal Dining room, office, and large grand room perfect for entertaining. Split floor plan. Kitchen with plenty of counter space. Large master ensuite with trey ceiling. 3 car attached garage. New roof, new hot water heater and AC less than 5 years old. Private fenced in backyard. Convenient to medical and shopping. Hurry, this won't last long!