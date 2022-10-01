 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $365,000

Amazing like new home in desirable Wicksburg School District. This beautiful home is move in ready and features open concept living with fireplace in living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops throughout just to name a few! This home is situated on a large lot with ample space for children to play or pets to roam, large covered porch, storage building and quaint swing to sit and watch the breathtaking sunsets! Three bedrooms downstairs with one bedroom accompanied by full bath upstairs or amazing bonus room, walk out attic space! You will be delighted with the energy savings benefit that the spray foam insulation provides. This amazing home is a definite MUST SEE and will not last long, make your appointment to view today!

