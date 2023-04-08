EVERYTHING MODERN AND NEW home in the wonderful Glen Oaks Subdivision. Get the feel of secluded and privacy just minutes from Dothan. Minutes from Rehobeth and Hwy 231S. Four bedrooms to include a modern loft plus a bonus room to be used as a playroom, exercise, or an office. Durable LVP flooring, Quartz countertops, and stunning tile showers. Half acre lot offers a huge backyard that leaves plenty of room for a pool or other outside fun!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $368,000
