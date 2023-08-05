This beautiful house features 4 brd and 2 & a half baths, providing ample space for a family or guests. As you enter through the foyer, you'll be greeted by a welcoming & inviting atmosphere. The living area is quite spacious, providing enough room for various furniture arrangements and gatherings. The living area seamlessly flows into an open kitchen, making it ideal for entertaining and keeping the family connected. The kitchen boasts a large island, offering extra counter space for meal preparation and casual dining. The countertops are made of granite, which not only adds a touch of elegance but also ensures durability. One of the highlights of this house is the luxurious master suite. The master bedroom is generously sized, allowing you to create a comfortable and cozy retreat. The walk-in closet is a dream for organizing and storing your wardrobe. The master bathroom is a true oasis, featuring a double granite vanity with ample storage space, perfect for a couple sharing the space. The bathroom also includes a garden tub and shower combo, complete with a glass door for added sophistication. On the second floor, you have the option of using a bonus room, which could serve as a versatile space for various purposes. Whether it becomes a playroom, a home office, a media room, or an additional bedroom, the choice is yours. The convenience of a half bath on the second floor is a thoughtful addition, making it easy for guests to access without going downstairs.