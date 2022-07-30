 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $374,400

This highly desirable neighborhood features large wooded lots, sidewalks, a community park and is adjacent to Forever Wild nature trails. This beautiful home features: low maintenance brick exterior, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, hardwood & tile floors, open layout, entry bench, large laundry w/ Master Bath access, kitchen island, kitchen window overlooking large fenced in backyard, screened in patio, Private master suite featuring walk in shower, Dbl vanity, compartmented water closet, oversized walk in closet, garage attic access, indoor and outdoor sound system, sprinkler system and security system. This home backs up to Maria's Vineyard, with beautiful grapevines in rear.

