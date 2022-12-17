 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $374,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $374,900

Abbeville II plan which features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths downstairs. Upstairs features a bedroom or bonus room with a full bath and huge attic for storage. Energy efficient home with spray foam insulation and tankless hot water heaters and Low E windows. Spacious kitchen with open concept. SS appliances and gas cooktop. Granite countertops throughout. Gated community with club house and pool access.

