Abbeville II plan which features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths downstairs. Upstairs features a bedroom or bonus room with a full bath. Energy efficient home with spray foam insulation and tankless hot water heaters and Low E windows. Spacious kitchen with open concept. SS appliances and Granite countertops throughout. Gated community with club house and pool access.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $374,900
