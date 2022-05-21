4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $374,900

Immaculate Home Located in Park Ridge Subdivision with a Community Pool. This Home Features Energy Saving Features that Include Double Pane Low-E Argon Glass Windows, Spray Foam Insulation, Tankless Water Heater. The Kitchen Features Granite Countertops with a Farmhouse Sink and a Large Island. Open Floor Plan with the Master Bedroom Downstairs with a Large Walk-in Closet. This Home Has Lots of Space and Entertaining Areas, Covered Back Porch Perfect for Summer Cookouts.