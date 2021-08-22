 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $374,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $374,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $374,900

Beautiful Historic Home. Large rooms--high ceilings, wide trim and crown. Separate living & dining rooms. Original hardwood floors throughout. Updated Master Bath--large shower, 2 vanities. Tankless water heater. Two bonus rooms, with new carpet, upstairs that can be used as den/playroom/office/exercise room. Sunroom--tile floor, new flat roof. Updated kitchen--new tile floor-stainless steel appliances and brand new double oven. French doors- living room to hall and master bedroom to sunroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert