 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $375,000

Beautiful 4-bedroom,3 bath home. Open floor plan, upscale granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling in grand room, coffered ceiling in separate dining, tankless water heater, gas fireplace, screened porch and so much more! Great schools, close to dining, shopping, and medical facilities. Quiet, friendly neighborhood! Ready to move in with your family. Don't miss this one.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panama City Beach grapples with disorder; 78 from Alabama arrested

Panama City Beach grapples with disorder; 78 from Alabama arrested

Florida law enforcement officials say they arrested 78 people from Alabama in Panama City Beach, Fla., over the weekend and confiscated 75 guns as spring break revelry devolved into chaos. “What we saw this past weekend is absolutely unacceptable,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said in a multi-agency press conference held late Monday morning. “The behavior of these pathetic ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert