Beautiful Historic Home. Large rooms--high ceilings, wide trim and crown. Separate living & dining rooms. Original hardwood floors throughout. Updated Master Bath--large shower, 2 vanities. Tankless water heater. Two bonus rooms, with new carpet, upstairs that can be used as den/playroom/office/exercise room. Sunroom--tile floor, new flat roof. Updated kitchen--new tile floor-stainless steel appliances and brand new double oven. French doors- living room to hall and master bedroom to sunroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $375,000
