 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $379,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $379,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $379,000

Incredibly maintained family home on the NW side of Dothan. Master bedroom, addl bedroom, sep DR & LR/Office downstairs; two large bedrooms w/adjoining bathrooms (two vanities) upstairs along w/small playroom & amazing attic storage. Master bath offers his/her closets, two vanities w/granite, jacuzzi tub & walk in tile shower. Spacious kitchen w/granite & stainless appliances w/breakfast room area; sunroom overlooking gunite pool & gazebo; walk in laundry room; spray foam insulation & more...

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert