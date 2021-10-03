4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $379,000

Incredibly maintained family home on the NW side of Dothan. Master bedroom, addl bedroom, sep DR & LR/Office downstairs; two large bedrooms w/adjoining bathrooms (two vanities) upstairs along w/small playroom & amazing attic storage. Master bath offers his/her closets, two vanities w/granite, jacuzzi tub & walk in tile shower. Spacious kitchen w/granite & stainless appliances w/breakfast room area; sunroom overlooking gunite pool & gazebo; walk in laundry room; spray foam insulation & more...