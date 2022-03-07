4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $393,600

Highly coveted West side of town! Close to shopping, dining and medical facilities. Beautiful kitchen with updated backsplash, appliances, and granite countertops. Large covered deck just off the Florida room. Granite countertops in Br's.. Living room has a high ceiling and a gas log fireplace. This house boasts a master bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms and a upstairs. Master bath has a corner jacuzzi which separates the vanities. Full bath upstairs. All hardwood floors downstairs.