 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $393,600

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $393,600

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $393,600

Highly coveted West side of town! Close to shopping, dining and medical facilities. Beautiful kitchen with updated backsplash, appliances, and granite countertops. Large covered deck just off the Florida room. Granite countertops in Br's.. Living room has a high ceiling and a gas log fireplace. This house boasts a master bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms and a upstairs. Master bath has a corner jacuzzi which separates the vanities. Full bath upstairs. All hardwood floors downstairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert