Stunning 1940's home completely vintage w modern accents. Beautiful wrap porch, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms down & bed, bath, office, & media room up. Walk into main entry w/ double sided brick fireplace, kitchen/dining separated by counter height bar, Red Oak wood floors throughout downstairs. 2 bay carport area enters into mudrm, laundry rm, w/full bath w/custom wood shower, Farmhouse sink, brick tile, shiplap, barn door, Lg master closet, 568sf building w heated & cooled w/bath & much more..
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $395,000
