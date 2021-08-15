 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $395,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $395,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $395,000

Stunning 1940's home completely vintage w modern accents. Beautiful wrap porch, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms down & bed, bath, office, & media room up. Walk into main entry w/ double sided brick fireplace, kitchen/dining separated by counter height bar, Red Oak wood floors throughout downstairs. 2 bay carport area enters into mudrm, laundry rm, w/full bath w/custom wood shower, Farmhouse sink, brick tile, shiplap, barn door, Lg master closet, 568sf building w heated & cooled w/bath & much more..

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert