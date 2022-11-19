Another New Construction will start soon! This home can be your new Custom Dream Home! At this time you can move walls, Enlarge rooms and just go for the spaces you want. Colors, flooring, brick color, in other words build your forever home. The home is brick and stone with a screened in back porch. You will have a spacious grand room, large kitchen with duel fuel stove and convection oven, tank less water heater, 4 bedrooms and 3 bath, home office, family and guests size keeping room, Granite counters, nice laundry room/ mud room, plus a 2 car attached garage
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $397,600
