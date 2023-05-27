This gorgeous open concept home on the lake has everything you need! This spacious four bedrooms, two and a half baths is on one of the largest lots in the community and is conveniently located next to the walking bridge and playground. The kitchen features granite, oversized island, pantry, tons of cabinetry, stainless appliances, a separate coffee station and has a formal dining room adjacent. The eat-in breakfast area has plenty of natural lighting with stunning views of the the lake. This home also has gorgeous wood flooring throughout with tile in the baths and laundry (no carpet!). The private master suite is oversized and bath features include his and her vanities with tons of cabinet/linen storage, soaking tub, oversized tile shower, and compartmented water closet. Large walk-in closet is a pass through to the oversized laundry room! The guest side of the home features three spacious bedrooms with double vanities in the guest bath. Exterior is all brick and has the extra details that matter such as gutters, sprinkler system, and a large screened back porch with tv/cable connections. Incredibly well maintained home is sure to go quick!