New Construction in Rehobeth School District! 4 bedroom/3 bath
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coby McNeal, part of Ashford Academy’s last senior class in 2015 before the private school closed its doors, is giving football another try at…
WICKSBURG—Skeletal remains of an adult male were discovered here Monday after a passerby encountered a human bone in a vacant lot.
On Monday, a gentleman who runs a business on U.S. 84 in the Wicksburg community was puzzled by something his dog turned up with. It was a bon…
The Dothan Police Department arrested a Dothan man Wednesday after receiving a sexual allegation involving a juvenile victim.
The third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion began this week and nighttime milling work on all lanes will begin Sunday night.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S.—is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama.
Those who manage short-term rentals in Dothan will be required to have a business license for each property and adhere to a set of regulations…
Less than a week before it was set to begin, the trial for the suspect in the 1999 killings of two Dothan teenagers has been continued due to …
A Marianna man sustained serious injuries when the tractor and bush hog mower he was operating was rear-ended on U.S. Highway 231.
New Headland boys basketball coach Eric Smith and baseball coach Brett Birdsong know all about the tradition of the Rams success in the two sp…