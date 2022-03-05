 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $399,900

Luxury & Sophistication meet at 203 Kinning Park Lane in Highlands Cove Sub. Use of The Sparkling Pool & Clubhouse are included in the $100 month HOA fee. This 4/3 boasts of Stone accents w cement board exterior that leads to a Screen rear Porch. Hand scraped wood floors, oversized island w Quartz counter, Bonus Rm, Easy access shower & garden tub, Low E argon Windows, Tankless water heater, Stainless Steel Appliances, Spray foam insulation, Sprinkler system. Oversized attic w floor for storage

