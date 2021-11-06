4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $399,900

This home has everything! Situated on just over 1/2 an acre in the Greystone subdivision, it features a split floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Outside you will find a salt water liner pool with cool deck, screened porch, and the living room has amazing pool views. The master ensuite has his and her vanities, soaking tub, and a large tiled shower. Other features include granite throughout, oversized walk-in pantry, & laundry conveniently connecting to the hallway and master bathroom.