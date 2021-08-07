This beautiful home features a large grand room where the kitchen features quartz counter tops, a pot filler, stainless steel appliances, and a large farm sink that over looks the spacious den and dining room with coffered ceilings. Privately fenced in back yard, screened in porch, built in stone fireplace, and covered pavilion with electricity hookup. Upstairs: Bonus room, 3 bedrooms, and jack/jill bath. Storage under the stairs is being used as an adorable playroom. Master downstairs.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $400,000
