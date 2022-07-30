 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $406,277

This 2673 sq. ft. new construction in the coveted Willow Point Subdivision features a 4 bedroom with 3.5 bath home u see construction . There is a jack/Jill bath shared with three guest bedrooms, a powder room and a large master suite and ensuite. This home will have tank less water heaters, marvelous Covered back porch and the KitchenOpen Large, dual fuel cooking, Granite and large Island and cabinets galore! Should be finished around January 23. There is still time to choose colors, brick, and many other choices to make this your custom home!

