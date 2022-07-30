This 2673 sq. ft. new construction in the coveted Willow Point Subdivision features a 4 bedroom with 3.5 bath home u see construction . There is a jack/Jill bath shared with three guest bedrooms, a powder room and a large master suite and ensuite. This home will have tank less water heaters, marvelous Covered back porch and the KitchenOpen Large, dual fuel cooking, Granite and large Island and cabinets galore! Should be finished around January 23. There is still time to choose colors, brick, and many other choices to make this your custom home!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $406,277
Related to this story
Most Popular
After she and her family decided to sell three acres of their old gladiola farm off State Road 71 in Marianna to make way for a new Chick-fil-…
Approval of 9% cost of living raise for Houston County employees was met with a standing ovation Monday by employees who filled the Houston Co…
A man was shot during a robbery on Denton Road Friday night, according to Dothan Police.
An ongoing investigation by the Dothan Police Department led to the Thursday arrest of a Dothan man on multiple sex crimes.
TALLAHASSEE – A federal jury in Tallahassee convicted Jason Earl Kirkland, 44, of Cottonwood, of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in …
The 2022 high school football season is fast approaching.
HARTFORD – At the right time of year and the right time of day, Ten Mile Creek Nursery is filled with blooming lotus plants. Roots planted in …
A Sneads man was killed after he started shooting at law enforcement officers and drew return fire Saturday morning, according to local law en…
An additional suspect in a Dothan killing has been extradited from Florida to face a capital murder charge.
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date