4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $406,999

Large Beautiful Home that has it all!!! Zoned Rehobeth school district & only minutes to the heart of Dothan. The great neighborhood of Liberty Park has a community playground, picnic pavilion & basketball court. This large Hampton Plan has great curb appeal & You will be impressed at soon as you walk in the door with soaring ceilings and a nice open feel & hardwood floors. Separate dining room with coffered ceiling & wainscoting. 2 story foyer & Grand room with stone electric fireplace. Beautiful kitchen boast granite counter tops & island bar, double ovens, stainless steel appliances & decorative tile back splash plus a huge walk-in pantry you will fall in love with no doubt and a breakfast room with door leading out to patio. Downstairs has all that plus a laundry room, a half bath and a great owner's ensuite on the other end of this beautiful home! The owner's ensuite has trey ceiling, a large walk-in closet, soaking tub, double vanities, separate water closet and a large decorative walk-in shower & beautiful tile floor! Upstairs has a landing area and 3 nice size bedrooms. & a bathroom with double vanities. BUT WAIT, THERE"S MORE!! The outside living area is something to see! Heated salt water pool with large screened enclosure & covered patio. A little piece of paradise for your family to enjoy!!! Also, a 12 x 32 storage building with electric and shelves with a large door and a regular door!! Large irregular lot. Back yard has a privacy fence !