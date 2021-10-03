Classic Updated Brick Home Perfectly Located on One of Dothan's Most Desireable Tree Lined Streets. Fantastic Split Floor Plan with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Ceilings Lined with Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters Throughtout & a Unique Double Fireplace Between Front Living Area and Rear 2nd Den/Eat In Kitchen. Beautiful Coffered Ceilings with Chandilier in D/R. Relax in Huge Master Suite with Updated Master Bath. Circular Rear Drive Way Lined with Pink Azaleas, Carport with Covered Patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $410,000
The UAB School of Medicine is now the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine following a $95-million gift by the Dothan eye surgeon.
