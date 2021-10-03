 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $410,000

Classic Updated Brick Home Perfectly Located on One of Dothan's Most Desireable Tree Lined Streets. Fantastic Split Floor Plan with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Ceilings Lined with Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters Throughtout & a Unique Double Fireplace Between Front Living Area and Rear 2nd Den/Eat In Kitchen. Beautiful Coffered Ceilings with Chandilier in D/R. Relax in Huge Master Suite with Updated Master Bath. Circular Rear Drive Way Lined with Pink Azaleas, Carport with Covered Patio.

