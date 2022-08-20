4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $415,149

This new construction is scheduled to be completed by Feb-March. It is a 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath brick and stone home. It also will have an Office and a fabulous back porch. It has a fireplace and dual fuel cooking, instant hot water with 2 tankless water heaters. The kitchen is gourmet ready. This home's open floor plan is perfect for large gatherings and fun! Plenty of choices to make this your custom home!