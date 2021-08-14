4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $422,838

Brand New Charleston Mills Community. Features sidewalks, streetlights,& Community Pool! This 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath plan is sure to please! Bonus room with full bath upstairs. Open floorplan with gas fireplace in great room. Kitchen with farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, large island, decorative hood vent, gas range. Large covered patio perfect for outdoor living. Home also features a separate dining room with coffered ceilings. virtual tour of plan built in another community.