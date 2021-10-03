 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $429,000

This designed for family home has it all. Four Bedrooms & huge playroom, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops & open floor plan. Screened porch overlooks pool and backyard. Custom trim through out the 1st floor & study, his/her walk-in closets, back stairs to game-room. Kitchen has gas stove.

