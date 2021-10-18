 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $430,000

Beautiful traditional brick home on Robert Trent Jones Golf Course, two story with two master suites one up and one down. Granite in kitchen, custom vanities in master bath, sep jacuzzi and shower, bonus room could be 5th bedroom, storage located under the back righthand side of home. This home boasts beautiful golf course views from upstairs master and second floor balcony perfect for beautiful sunsets.

