4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $435,408

Brand New Charleston Mills Community. Features sidewalks, streetlights,& Community Pool! 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths with Open Greatroom/Kitchen. Large Kitchen Island and Oversized Pantry, Greatroom has gas fireplace .Covered patio with outdoor fireplace. Gas Cooktop, Tankless Water Heater, and 2-10 Warranty. Estimated Completion End of July!

