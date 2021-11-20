Community Pool! Covered front porch, foyer to vast open great room w/ corner fireplace w/ hardwoods & wall of windows, large kitchen w/ center island adjacent to flex room, split floorplan with master & it's own sitting room on one side and 3 bedrooms/2bath on the other side, complete w/ mudroom and large covered patio with fireplace.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $436,301
