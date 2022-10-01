Rare new construction home in the Village section of Highlands South subdivision in west Dothan! This beautiful home features four bedrooms (three on the main floor), three bathrooms, very spacious bonus room, and an open floor plan. Many upgrades are included such as quartz countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main areas and master bedroom downstairs, shiplap accents and shiplap fireplace wall, curbless entry tiled shower and free standing tub in the master bathroom, soft close all wood cabinets, and a small nook in the bonus for a child's playhouse or toy room! The back yard has a brick paver fireplace area and a spacious covered back porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $439,900
