Welcome Home to your almost new home in McAllister Trails! This is a 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom split floor plan home built in 2020. The oversized master leads to a master bathroom that has his and hers vanity with a master closet that connects to the laundry room. One additional bedroom has a private bathroom with a walk in closet. The two guest bedrooms share a bathroom with each bedroom having a separate vanity. There are many upgrades that include granite in the kitchen, all bathrooms, and laundry, 36 inch gas cooktop with built in oven and microwave, all GE Profile stainless appliances, hand scraped hardwood floors throughout (no carpet), Shaker cabinets in the kitchen/laundry/all bathrooms, under cabinet lighting, drop zone with storage, custom vanity mirrors in all bathrooms, frameless shower in the master bathroom, comfort height toilets in all bathrooms, upgraded lighting package, ceiling fans in the four bedrooms and the Grandroom and the back porch, tankless water heater, attic stairs with attic flooring for storage, insulated garage door, privacy fence, gutters, and irrigation
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $439,900
