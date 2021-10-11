 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $440,156

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $440,156

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $440,156

Brand New Charleston Mills Community. Features sidewalks, streetlights,& Community Pool! This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom plan features a sweeping great room and kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. A separate dining room is located at the front of the house connecting to the elegant foyer entry flowing into the open kitchen and great room. Upstairs a large bonus with sitting area, full bath and closet. Virtual tour built in difference community.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert