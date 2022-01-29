4 bedroom/4 bath plan offers an old world appeal with high end amenities. Gleaming rich wood flooring flows from the foyer, dining and great room.Ten foot ceilings add to the appealing downstairs area featuring a gourmet kitchen with built in appliances and the best granite island to entertain family or friends.Community Pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $449,831
