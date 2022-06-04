This gorgeous home features a lake lot in Greystone S/D. Great view overlooking the lake. 4BR/2.5 BA home has low maintenance bick exterior, Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, wood and tile floor and formal dining room . Laundry is connected to Master closet. Private Master Suite featuring tile shower, soaking tub, compartmented water closet and double vanity. Beauiful kitchen with oversized island. Enjoy susets sitting on the covered back deck overlooking the water. Home has sprinkler system, security system, and undergorund dog fence. A MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $449,900
