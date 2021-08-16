4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $449,900

Make your appointment to see this amazing 4 bedroom with a bonus room/office with 2 full baths and 2 half baths. The kitchen would be a chefs dream! All the rooms are large and spacious with all wood and vinyl in the bonus room. The only carpet in the home is on the stairs and landing. The roof was replaced January 2021. The backyard is great for entertaining! It offers a large covered back deck overlooking the pool, firepit area and seating area. Call me today for your appointment!