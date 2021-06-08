 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $454,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $454,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $454,000

Move in Ready! Lived in less than a year! Immaculate home with upgrades like granite, showers tiled to ceiling, and partially screened in deck. New irrigation in front and side yards. Wired for security system. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert