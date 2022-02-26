4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $459,900

Like new and ready for you! Beautiful home built in 2020 in McAllister Trails subdivision. Neighborhood has access to Forever Wild Trail system with miles and miles of nature trails. Primary bedroom features large sitting room. Features of this home include: tankless gas water heater, hardwood floors throughout main floor, soft close cabinets and granite throughout home, brick exterior, fenced back yard, screened in back porch, farm sink in kitchen, and so much more!