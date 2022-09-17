 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $459,900

Gorgeous Home in McAllister Trails! Built in 2019, this home has ! 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths downstairs - Bonus room and full bath upstairs. Ranch style home with granite countertops, stainless appliances, Low-E Argon gas windows and gas fireplace, with a tankless water heater. Dining room has coiffured ceilings, open kitchen and great room with large island and a breakfast room. Master Suite has oversized walk in closet, soaking tub, and a ceramic shower. Fenced in backyard has plenty of room to install a pool. Make an appointment to view today with your Favorite Realtor!

