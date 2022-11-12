An amazing ranch plan with upstairs bonus room starting with the striking foyer and dining room with coffered ceiling, the “Lakewood II” is a beautiful 4-bedroom + Bonus Room design with an open kitchen and great room. From the granite countertops to the built in appliances this kitchen provides ample space and amenities to suit your family's needs. Just off of the foyer you will find the large master bedroom and massive walk in closet. The master bath is attractively equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. This layout includes three additional family style bedrooms, a powder room, a large breakfast area and a bonus room ideal for a study or home office. The 2nd floor features a large Bonus Room with a full bath and a walk-in closet. Lot 32 in Phase 2C
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $459,999
