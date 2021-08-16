4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $465,000

Gorgeous home with lots of upgrades. Two water heaters (gas and electric). New paint inside and out (in 2019-2020). New carpet in 2019. Fence replaced in 2017. New front landscaping in 2020. Four a/c units: upstairs unit new in 2020, master bedroom in 2012, main unit is the original one and detached garage in 2015. New fridge and microwave (2019-2020). New exterior shutters. Garages have a FastTrack storage system. Two ring doorbell cameras. Nest thermostat. Rachio sprinkler system.