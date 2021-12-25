Brand New Charleston Mills Community. Features sidewalks, streetlights,& Community Pool! This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom plan features bonus room and full bath. Farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, white shaker soft close cabinets, quartz countertops, freestanding master tub and more! What's not to love? Gas Fireplace on patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Virtual tour built in difference community. Community pool
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $467,062
